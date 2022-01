This week we discussed the big question of why did Hashem need to bring upon Mitzrayim (Egypt) the ten makot (plagues).

Why couldn't He just punish them with the last plague, of killing the first born, and take Am Yisrael out?

Why drag the process out for a whole year of bringing plague after plague, if anyways, the Egyptians don't learn their lesson, and continue chasing Am Yisrael into the desert...