Australian rock duo Air Supply are returning to Israel to perform two shows, on May 27 in Haifa and May 28 in Rishon Lezion, Israel Hayom reported on Thursday.

Air Supply's Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have performed in Israel four times in the past, the last of which was in May 2019 in Caesarea.

Before a 2016 concert which took place in Haifa days after massive fires in the city, Air Supply gave away 200 tickets to the wives of Israeli firefighters.

The duo is most well-known for hits such as "Making Love Out Of Nothing At All, All Out Of Love, and Lost In Love.