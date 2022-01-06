A statue of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was set on fire by protestors only hours after its unveiling on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports.

Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike on January 3, 2020.

A statue honouring Soleimani was unveiled in Shahrekord, a city in southwestern Iran, on Wednesday morning.

But only hours later, protestors set it on fire. Iran’s ISNA news agency called the torching of the statue a "shameful act by unknown individuals.”

"This treacherous crime was carried out in darkness, just like the other crime committed at night at Baghdad airport," said senior cleric Mohammad Ali Nekounam, referring to Soleimani’s killing, according to voanews.

Since his death two years ago, the Iranian regime has unveiled a series of sculptures in memory of Soleimani. His portraits also have been put up across Iran.

On Wednesday, Iran announced that it will seek to prosecute 127 suspects for involvement and cooperation in the January 2020 elimination of the senior commander.