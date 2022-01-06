Diaspora Affairs Minister Dr. Nachman Shai welcomed the Health Ministry's recommendation to open Israel's skies entirely and to do away with the classification of 'red' countries.

“The decision to remove all remaining countries from the red list is the right thing to do, since this designation cut off Diaspora Jews from Israel, as well as many others with deep ties to the country, at a time when local spread of the Omicron variant is so high that the rationale for the entry restrictions no longer exists," Minister Shai stated.

“Over the last few weeks I have relayed to the prime minister on several occasions the heartache and anguish of Jews and others around the world over their inability to visit loved ones for some of the most important events in their lives, and underlined to him the importance of alleviating this distress.

“I am glad this situation has finally been rectified, but I will continue to advance a set of policies which take greater consideration of the need to preserve a physical connection between Israel and her brethren around the world,” Shai concluded

The decision to open the skies to all travel is expected to take effect at midnight tonight.