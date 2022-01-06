Israel will fully reopen its skies and get rid of the list of red countries beginning at midnight tonight, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash said.

As a result, all travel restrictions will be removed on the United States, United Kingdom. France, South Africa, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Turkey, Switzerland, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Tanzania and Nigeria, subject to the approval of the government and the Knesset's Constitution Committee.

Israelis will be allowed to visit these countries and tourists from these countries will be allowed to visit Israel.

Israel had closed its borders in response to the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The travel restrictions drew criticism for closing Diaspora Jewry off from the Jewish homeland.

Israeli leaders have said recently that the spread of the Omicron variant in Israel would soon create a situation in which the travel restrictions would no longer serve a purpose, and the skies would reopen at that point.