תאונת דרכים קטלנית בכביש 90 סמוך לפצאל כבאות והצלה לישראל מחוז יו"ש

At lest seven people have been killed in a collision between a truck and a private vehicle in the Jordan Valley Thursday afternoon. Both vehicles involved were driven by Palestinian Authority residents.



Emergency services are on the scene and providing first aid. MDA and IDF forces are working to free several individuals trapped in the vehicles. Firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station were also called to the scene.

Helicopter evacuations are being performed The road has been blocked in both directions.

Lahav Hadi Abu Zalaf said, "This is a fatal car accident. Unfortunately, there are a number of dead, some of them trapped. We are carrying out complex rescue operations due to the nature of the accident."