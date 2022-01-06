Twenty-eight employees at Israel Railways on Thursday morning said that they would not be coming in to work due to illness, Maariv reported.

As a result, Israel Railways announced that it would reduce the frequency of the Ashkelon-Herzliya train line from four per hour during rush hour to just two per hour, the site said.

Israel Railways said, "We are managing this operationally. If there are additional and significant changes, we will announce them."

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In September 2018, dozens of scheduled trips were canceled due to a workers' strike.

At the time, the railway said, "Israel Railways made every effort to reduce the damage to the passengers, and the cancellations were made for lines on which there are the lowest numbers of passengers."