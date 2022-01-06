Dr. Anthony Fauci this week noted that people who received two or three COVID shots were still getting infected.

Nevertheless, he recommended that "vaccinated and boosted" people should only go out to restaurants with other "vaccinated and boosted" people.

"When you're having such a tsunami of infections - we are seeing people who are vaccinated and boosted getting breakthrough infections. So when you're in a situation where you have so many infections going out, the thing you want to say is if you want to do things like that, better do them in a setting where you know the people around you are vaccinated and boosted.

He added, "The safest thing to do is to be in a home setting - friends, relatives who you know are vaccinated and boosted."