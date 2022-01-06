Following comments by Meretz MK Yair Golan, who called settlers in Samaria "subhuman," a whole roster of politicians issued their condemnations of his words.

"Yair Golan's remarks are disgraceful and shameful," said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked. "Those who settled Homesh are pioneers, those who love the land."

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana noted that, "The term 'subhuman' was used by the Nazis to describe people they saw as inferior. Yair, you should know better than to use such words."

Agriculture Minister Yechiel Tropper wrote, "I am ashamed at these ugly words used by Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan. No, the settlers of Homesh are not subhuman - they are Israeli citizens, even though we may have deep disagreements with them."

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The settlers in Judea and Samaria are not 'subhumans' as Deputy Minister Yair Golan, a member of Bennett's government, has called them. Bennett should fire Yair Golan today."

The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said in response: "If we thought that the height of shame was when the Internal Security Minister called half a million citizens 'violent,' now we see Yair Golan calling the settlers of Homesh 'sub-human,' a term that was used by the Nazis."

Shas head MK Aryeh Deri added his own condemnation of Golan, saying, "The terrible incitement against our settler brothers has reached a new peak. Whoever imagined that in the Jewish state, a member of the government would call Jews 'subhumans' - a harsh and outrageous statement, reminiscent of difficult times in history."

Matan Peleg, head of the Im Tirtzu movement, also responded to Golan's remarks. "Such a statement crosses the line from controversy to dehumanization. A shocking development. I invite Yair Golan to visit Yad Vashem and the Ghetto Fighters' Museum to refresh his memory a little," Peleg added.