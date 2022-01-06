Two six-year-olds died of COVID-19 at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center.

Both children had pre-existing conditions. After they contracted the virus, they were treated in Soroka's PICU.

In recent days, their condition deteriorated significantly, and doctors tried everything possible to help their conditions improve, but did not succeed.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in serious condition with coronavirus and required respiratory support was released from the PICU.

Dr. Isaac Lazar, Director - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Soroka University Medical Center, said: "These are serious cases of children with complex pre-existing conditions who contracted coronavirus and their condition deteriorated due to the virus."

"It is important to vaccinate children in order to prevent infection and serious illness."

"Due to the rapid spread of infection, our concern is that we will begin to see children with no pre-existing conditions, who may suffer complications due to the virus."