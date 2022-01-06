A Scottish newspaper on Tuesday asked its readership if Scotland should follow the lead of Australia in introducing "COVID internment camps."

"Australians are being detained in Covid internment camps for 14 days if they test positive or are suspected positive. Should we follow their lead?" The Daily Record asked on Facebook.

The question prompted a storm of responses expressing disgust with the newspaper, with one person writing, "This headline is an all time low."

Another wrote, "Yes. We need protection from anyone who thinks this is a good idea. Put them there and some people at this news rag can lead the way."

"What a disgrace of a question??? Surely the obvious answer to should there be INTERNMENT CAMPS always be a resounding NO!!!!!" wrote another.

"That a national newspaper can consider such a question to be worthy of debate shows how far removed as a society we are now from having basic respect for human rights and liberty. To consider sending people to prison for a positive test which may not even be accurate. This is a scary echo of Germany in 1930's," another responded.