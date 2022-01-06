השוטר למבקר: בהר הבית אסור להוריד ראש באדיבות המצלם

Attorney Nati Rom posted on his Twitter account a video of a police officer demanding from a man who ascended the Temple Mount not to bow his head, apparently for fear that he would pray on the premises.

"It is inconceivable that in the holiest place for the Jewish people, the Temple Mount on Mount Moriah on in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, Jews can not walk freely, they are forbidden from praying, and here we see a policeman telling a Jew not even to bow his head," Rom tells Israel National News.

"On the other hand, tens of thousands of Muslims are allowed to pray there, to incite against the state of Israel, to have picnics and play soccer.

"We ask that all Bible believers in the world come and cry out with us. This is a very serious violation of the freedom of worship and choice of the Jews in Israel. There is a perception around the world that the opposite is true, and here we see a glimpse of the treatment of Jews in Jerusalem. Freedom of worship should be equal for everyone - including Jews - especially in the capital of Israel," Rom concluded.