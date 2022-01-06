Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported that 16,115 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases nationwide to 72,034.

A total of 61,080 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the past seven days.

Of all the COVID-19 test results received Wednesday, 7.89% of results were positive, representing a steady rise from Tuesday's 6.62% and Monday's 5.51%. Exactly one week prior to yesterday, on December 29, 2.98% of coronavirus test results were positive.

At the same time, the infection coefficient rose on Wednesday to 1.99, signaling a significant expansion of the scope of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients jumped to 307, as dozens of people checked into hospitals around the country on Wednesday. This is a rise of over 100 since Wednesday last week, December 29, when 202 people were hospitalized.

Of those currently hospitalized, 134 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, compared to just 91 one week ago - a rise of 47%. Earlier this week, on Monday, there were 111 serious cases of COVID-19.

Of those currently in serious condition, 51 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.

The data also shows that there are now 41 coronavirus patients are intubated, and 15 are hooked up to heart and lung (ECMO) machines.

Seven people have died of coronavirus in the past week, the Ministry said.