An 81-year-old man died Wednesday night in a Netanya apartment fire.

Firefighters evacuated the man from the apartment, and transferred him to medical responders, but he was later declared dead.

There were no other casualties.

Initial findings revealed that the man apparently lived alone, and died as a result of smoke inhalation, not as a result of burns. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an electrical short in an electric appliance.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Yaki Hajaj and Amir Ron said, "When we arrived at the street, we saw smoke and fire from an apartment on the third floor of the residential building. Firefighters working at the scene brought the injured person out to us, unconscious and suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation."

"We performed initial medical examinations, but he had no signs of life and we were forced to declare his death."