Internal data from the Health Ministry published tonight by Channel 13 News revealed that about half of the antigen tests which return negative results come pack positive when PCR tests are used.

According to the data, among the general public, the antigen tests miss result about 50 percent of the positive cases recorded by the PCR tests. Among those aged 18 and over, the antigen tests missed 61 percent of positive cases. For the unvaccinated, the antigen test misses 72 percent of those who are subsequently verified through a PCR test.

A team within the Health Ministry determined in the last few days that the PCR test was more reliable both medically and economically, throwing the results of the antigen test into doubt. However, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has decided to adopt the home antigen test, which is even less reliable than the standard antigen test.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a series of talks with hospital administrators and heard from them that the current wave will result in 1,500-2,500 patients hospitalized in serious condition. He asked them to be prepared to deal with up to 4,000 patients in serious condition.

The Health Ministry has decided to allow vital health workers who are not vaccinated or do not have a valid green pass to work anyway to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. The ministry also announced that starting tomorrow it will be possible to perform antigen tests in primary schools.

11,978 people have been diagnosed with the corona virus in the last day, setting a new 24-hour record for the pandemic in Israel. The percentage of positive test results stands at 6.65% and the coefficient of infection continues to rise, reaching 1.94.

The number of patients in serious condition rose to 125, 38 of whom are on ventilators. The death toll stands at 8,247.