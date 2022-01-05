הרמטכ"ל לפצוע ההתרסקות סרן רון בירמן: "גאה בך מאוד" דובר צה"ל

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visted the Haifa base and Rambam Hospital on Wednesday, during which he met the man injured in the helicopter crash, Captain Ron Birman.

In his meeting with the injured officer and his family, the Chief of Staff expressed his great appreciation for the course of action he had taken, his resourcefulness and the courage he had shown in trying to save his comrades during the crash.

"As a commander, the first thing you think of in such an incident is about the casualties. I was very happy to hear that you survived. The way in which you operated and your efforts to manage the incident and do everything possible to rescue the two pilots are greatly appreciated. I heard your conversation with the hotline, it is clear that you are in complete control, focused, task-oriented, knowledgeable and proactive. I see what you focus on, how much you care, how humane and how great a person you are. I am very proud of you and give a big hug," the chief of staff told Birman.

He added, "I share the grief of the families of the late Sahiani and Fogel. The IDF and I express deep sorrow, identify with the pain and strengthen them in every way. This is a difficult event and we are here to accompany them."