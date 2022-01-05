The assistant coach of the Hapoel Hadera professional soccer team was attacked by stone-throwing Arabs while traveling in Samaria today.

An initial investigation revealed that this was indeed an attack with a nationalist background, similar to those that occur all the time on the roads of Judea and Samaria.

The coach, Assaf Nemani, escaped without injury, though his vehicle was damaged.

Stone-throwing attacks on Israeli vehicles have become increasing common in Judea and Samaria in recent weeks.