The chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh, felt unwell this afternoon and came to the Knesset clinic complaining of heart palpitations.

After an examination at the clinic, it was decided to call a Magen David Adom team to the scene.

The team decided to evacuate Odeh to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where he was examined by cardiologists, and it appears that the results of his tests are normal.

It was however reported that he would be left under observation in the hospital’s heart institute.