Defense Minister Benny Gantz assured MK Nir Orbach of the Yamina faction that the legal advisers of the Ministry of Defense will soon discuss the question of how to connect water and electricity infrastructure to the young communities in Judea and Samaria that are in the process of authorization.

In closed talks, Gantz explained that at the moment he does not want to "open a front" with the Americans and is trying to mobilize them in favor of stopping Iran's nuclear weapons armament.

"Between the young settlements, Homesh and Eviatar and Iran, I prefer to mobilize them for the benefit of Iran," the defense minister said.

The Knesset voted Wednesday morning to give final approval to a controversial coalition bill which would provide electricity, water, and other infrastructure hookups to thousands of illegally built homes.

Dubbed the ‘Electricity Bill’, the law was drafted by United Arab List MK Waleed Taha, and is aimed at providing de facto legalization for thousands of illegal buildings in the Arab sector in the Negev and Galilee.