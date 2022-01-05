The family of Amiram Ben Uliel, who was convicted of murdering three members of the Dawabsheh family in the village of Duma, released a video this week showing allegations against the investigation that shook the country.

The video "Shadow of Doubt" is being released ahead of the appeal that will take place in about two weeks in the Supreme Court.

Ben-Uliel, represented by attorneys Avigdor Feldman and Yehoshua Reznik, seeks to appeal his conviction which was based on a confession which he maintains was obtained through torture. Ben-Uliel used the same claim throughout the trial.

In the video, the family presents facts which they claim the prosecution chose to ignore.

The family says that "the houses of the members of the large Dawabsheh family have been set on fire several times due to internal conflicts in the village. The Shabak and the State Attorney's Office have not invested efforts in this direction. It also appears that according to the testimonies collected in the area, the residents of the village testified that they saw two people arriving in the vehicle, and even saw tire marks near the scene. However, in his "confession," Amiram said that he arrived at the scene on foot, and that the Shin Bet did not even bother to check who the other person in the vehicle was."

"The graffiti that was near the arena also does not match Amiram's handwriting. This evidence, and more, proves that the investigative bodies did not exhaust all the directions of the investigation in the Duma case," the family added.