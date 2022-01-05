בנט קם ממקומו והתעמת עם חברי האופוזיציה ערוץ כנסת

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday protested Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to vote against including Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria in a coalition bill offering electricity, water, and other infrastructure hookups to unauthorized buildings.

During a stormy Knesset session Wednesday morning, Bennett voted against a bid to include fledgling Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria in the ‘Electricity Law’ – a law drafted by United Arab List MK Waleed Taha.

The bill, aimed at providing de facto recognition to thousands of illegally built Arab homes in the Negev and the Galilee, was passed by the Knesset in its final reading Wednesday 61 – 0.

Opposition MKs jeered Prime Minister Bennett for voting against the inclusion of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria in the bill, then exited the Knesset plenum in protest, leaving the Electricity Law to pass without opposition.

“Shame on you, get out,” right-wing lawmakers chanted at Bennett and at center-right MKs from the Yamina and New Hope factions.

A visibly agitated Bennett rose from his seat during the chanting to confront Opposition MKs, shouting back at them.

“You hypocrites. Netanyahu voted in favor of the [2005 Gaza] Disenagement. [Likud MK] Miri Regev spoke about it enthusiastically,” Bennett shouted at rightist lawmakers, referencing Regev’s service as a military spokeswoman during the Disengagement.

In a statement following the Knesset vote, Bennett said: “We won’t give in to bullying directed by the Opposition Leader who got tired of the rules of democracy and is now sowing chaos. Netanyahu, who voted for the Disengagement, and Regev, who was its spokeswoman, won’t lecture us.”