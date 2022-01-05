An Israeli flight attendant who was detained in China for weeks after being diagnosed with the ‘Omicron’ variant of SARS-CoV-2 will be allowed to return home Thursday, Kan reported Wednesday morning.

The stewardess, an employee of El Al, was detained in China last month and held at a quarantine facility, after she tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID when her flight arrived in China.

Chinese authorities claimed at the time that the flight attendant’s diagnosis marked the first case of Omicron in China.

The flight attendant had been on a cargo flight to Guangzhou in southern China.

Following her detention, Israel’s Foreign Ministry and El Al contacted Chinese authorities to secure the stewardess’ release, sending her food and supplies while she was in detention.