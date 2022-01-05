Israel Police on Tuesday evening opened an investigation after the driver of a public bus reported being attacked by a passenger.

The bus had been traveling in northern Israel, from Hadera to the Arab local council of Zemer.

Suspicions indicate that after the driver requested a passenger wear a mask on the bus - something which is required under Israeli law - the suspect began threatening the driver and even attempted to attack him. Other passengers prevented the suspect from attacking the driver.

Later in the trip, when the driver let off passengers at Baqa al-Gharbiyye, he was blocked by a private car in the area and attacked by the suspect. Immediately afterwards, the suspect escaped by means of the vehicle which had blocked the bus.

Police investigations led Tuesday evening to the arrest of the suspect, who is a 49-year-old resident of Zemer. On Wednesday morning, a Hadera court extended the suspect's arrest until Thursday.