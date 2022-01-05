One Israel Fund hosted a virtual event and donor campaign called Give a Little Heart, which culminated in an amazing online Evening of Entertainment on Thursday evening. The campaign was an incredible success!

The goal of Give a Little Heart was to give people a chance to reconnect to the Land of Israel from afar by contributing to the $360,000 goal to help support the communities of Judea and Samaria. This campaign gave everyone the chance to tap into the part of them that belongs to the Land of Israel, and give to the people living in our Heartland.

The communities of Judea and Samaria face many challenges in their day-to-day lives as they actively work to protect and defend what’s rightfully ours. Thanks to the support of our donors, Give a Little Heart raised over $500,000 in support of a wide range of ongoing projects that will improve all aspects of life for the nearly 500,000 residents of Judea and Samaria. As an organization, One Israel Fund is extremely grateful to all those who contributed toward making the campaign a success.

The Evening of Entertainment was absolutely incredible as well. Nachum Segal was the perfect host, taking the audience through each part of the program seamlessly. Both Scott M. Feltman, EVP, and Eve Harow, Director of Community Development and Tourism, shared incredible and inspiring words about One Israel Fund’s widespread impact. Amongst all of the outstanding videos, the unbelievable stories about some of the lifesaving security work, under the leadership of the director of security projects, Marc Provisor, was incredible and inspiring to watch. The audience was also privileged to hear from Col. Golan Vach, commander of the IDF Search and Rescue Unit, who led the rescue effort in Surfside, Miami, earlier this year as well as many other similar disasters throughout the world.

The entertainment aspect of the program was provided by the fascinating vlogger Hillel Fuld, and the comedy of Ashley Blaker. The audience was also treated to a breathtaking musical performance and trek through the Heartland by renowned violinist Ariella Zeitlin.

All in all, the campaign and the event were both unprecedented successes. Thank you to all those who participated. We couldn't have done it without you.

As Jacqueline Herman, president of One Israel Fund said, “There is no other organization that has as big an impact on the lives of those living in Judea and Samaria as One Israel Fund. It saves lives, improves lives and brings hope to so many.”

To find out more about One Israel Fund and their mission, visit oneisraelfund.org.