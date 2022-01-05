An explosive device exploded near an apartment in the central city of Ramat Gan.

According to Ynet, the device exploded in the building's stairwell, causing damage to the building.

There are no reports of injuries.

Initial investigations indicate that the incident is criminal in nature.

Last month, Israel Police located and confiscated three homemade explosive devices during a focused operation in Kafr al-Eizariya in the Jerusalem region.

During the operation, security forces confiscated homemade pipe bombs, which were possessed illegally.

Three Arabs from one of the Arab neighborhoods in Jerusalem have been taken for questioning.