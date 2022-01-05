New daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus hit a record high in Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

A total of 11,978 new cases of the virus were detected Tuesday, topping the previous record of 11,344 cases reported on September 2nd of this year.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also rose dramatically, with 6.65% test positivity reported Tuesday, up from 5.52% on Monday and 4.82% on Sunday. Tuesday’s level is the highest since mid-September.

The total number of known active cases of the virus in Israel rose to 57,858 Wednesday, while the number of hospitalized patients fell from 321 Tuesday to 283 on Wednesday. The number of patients listed as seriously ill rose from 116 to 125.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 906,735 people have been diagnosed with COVID, or roughly one out of every eleven Israelis.

The infection coefficient, which tracks the rate of the virus’ spread in the population, continues to rise, climbing to 1.94, up from 1.92.