The Palestinian Authority's “foreign ministry” is accusing Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of adopting policies that are consistent with the Israeli right.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PA “foreign ministry” said that "Lapid's statements show that he does not differ in his positions from the Israeli right, which does not recognize the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, the existence of occupation and the possibility of a settlement with the Palestinians."

"While Lapid is trying to make an impression in the international community that he supports the two-state solution, in statements aimed at public opinion in Israel he attacks the Palestinian moves and attacks the Palestinian Authority," the statement claimed.

The PA “foreign ministry” further claimed that "Lapid speaks in two languages, one aimed at global public opinion and the international community, towards which he presents his aspiration for peace and his position in support of international institutions' decisions, and the other aimed at Israeli public opinion towards him."

The statement comes a day after Lapid responded to the controversy surrounding the meeting between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and said that he had no intention of meeting with Abbas himself in the foreseeable future.

"It's not on the agenda. I do not rule out a meeting with him, but there is no reason for such a meeting at the moment. If there is a political justification I have no problem meeting with him, but there is no such justification," said Lapid.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was asked about the meeting between Gantz and Abbas, and replied, "I gave permission for this - the defense minister is responsible for providing security in Judea and Samaria, such a meeting is legitimate. The boundaries were clear - the issues are security and economic but not really diplomatic."

He stressed, "I have no intention of meeting Abbas."