Two drones carrying explosives were shot down on Tuesday as they flew close to Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, where American forces are stationed, Reuters reported.

The drones were shot down by Iraqi air defenses as they were sighted travelling toward the base west of Baghdad.

The attempted drone attack was the second this week. On Monday, Iraqi air defenses shot down two drones as they flew toward a base close to Baghdad International Airport where US forces are housed.

The attacks are thought to be linked to the marking by Iran and allies in Iraq of the second anniversary of the drone strike killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US in January 2021 near Baghdad’s airport.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened to exact revenge over the killing of Soleimani unless Trump and other American officials stood trial and were sentenced.