The Knesset's Law and Constitution Committee met today to discuss the government's new regulations for exiting Israel to a red country. Committee Chairman MK Gilad Kariv has demanded that the government expand the exceptions for Israelis who want to travel to a red country and for foreigners who seek to enter Israel from a red country. Kariv asked former Knesset member Dov Lipman, founder and CEO of Yad L'Olim , for an update regarding the exceptions. Lipman reported that the government websites and forms still only allow for parents of a bride and groom to travel to and from red countries.

Kariv, who has told the government that his committee will not approve new regulations if the committee's demands are not met, insisted that the government accept changes to its policies on the spot, before the committee would approve the new rules. The three relevant authorities - the Population and Immigration Authority, the health ministry, and the foreign ministry - all agreed to changes to the current policies.

The exceptions now allow for grandparents, grandchildren, siblings, uncles and aunts, to travel for "meaningful family occasions." This will include weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, funerals, and could even be extended to visiting seriously ill relatives.

Lipman stated following the meeting: “As I presented in the committee, I see no reason for there to be any red countries anymore. With 10,000 plus new cases a day, and 5 percent positive tests, it’s clear that the new variant is here. There is no reason to close the skies. But if they are insisting on keeping some red countries they had to widen the exceptions. People are suffering. And it’s enough already. I thank MK Gilad Kariv for listening to my report about what’s happening on the ground and for demanding changes. We at Yad L’Olim won’t let up until the red countries are removed completely and then our focus will shift to fighting for entry for those who have recovered from corona worldwide."

The committee also addressed the issue of length of isolation for those who return from a red country and the need for red countries at all. MK Simcha Rotman and former MK Lipman pointed out the absurdity that if someone in Israel lives with a spouse who contracts the coronavirus they need a test and if negative they have no quarantine but if someone enters Israel from a red country and has a negative PCR test from before and after the flight they still must sit in quarantine for a week.

MK Kariv asked the health ministry to come back to the committee with an answer to this question and to consider removing the week-long quarantine for those who return from red countries.

Rotman and Lipman also pointed out that with the variant spreading quickly throughout Israel, there is no longer a reason for any red countries. The health ministry indicated that by some time next week most red countries - including the US and UK - will likely be removed.