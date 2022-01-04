Hundreds of Samaria residents are expected to arrive tonight at the Giti Avisar junction for a demonstration against the rising tide of terrorist attacks in the region.

The demonstration will be led by Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, rabbis and leaders of the communities of Samaria.

The residents will demonstrate against the helplessness of the government in the face of terrorism and to declare that Jewish blood is not cheap.

The demonstration comes after a terrorist arrived at the Giti Avisar junction last Friday with the intention of stabbing civilians and soldiers who were stationed there, but a quick response by IDF soldiers there prevented the attack and the terrorist was neutralized. And moreover, we will all convene with a clear demand - restore security in Samaria and throughout the State of Israel. The announcement ahead of the event states that "following the attack on Giti Avisar and the growing wave of attacks, we will all gather with a clear demand - restore security in Samaria and throughout the State of Israel. We have a responsibility for this country."

The residents also intend to protest against the illegal construction in the area around the junction, including the presence of hundreds of illegal construction workers a day, and the Civil Administration's refusal to enforce the law against such construction and to tolerate it, causing the area to become a safety and security hazard.

Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said ahead of the demonstration: "Unfortunately we are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of terrorist attacks in Samaria as well as in the number of repeated terrorist attacks. Residents of Judea and Samaria are in daily danger. The laxity against terrorists increases terrorism and gives terrorists the feeling that they can continue to harm Jews without paying the price. I call on the Israeli government to change course as soon as possible and learn from the IDF soldiers how to fight terrorism."