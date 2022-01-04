Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday eulogized the two Israel Air Force officers lost in a fatal helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa Monday night.

Speaking during a visit to the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan Tuesday afternoon, Bennett said Monday night was “a difficult night” for the State of Israel.

"We had a difficult night last night and this is a difficult day for the State of Israel. We lost two sons, two pilots, among the best of our sons, in an accident at sea.”

“I would like to share in the sorrow of the Sachyani and Fogel families for the loss of Lt.-Col. Erez Sachyani and Maj. Chen Fogel, men who gave their lives for the security of Israel, day after day and night after night.”

"I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."