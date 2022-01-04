The Magen David Adom organization launched its vaccination drive for the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine Tuesday, sending volunteers to vaccinate elderly Israelis in retirement homes.

At the request of the Health Ministry, the program to provide the fourth vaccine to the elderly in residential homes began this morning. MDA crews attended the residential homes in order to vaccinate the elderly residents.

MDA, who have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid pandemic and Omicron variant is providing the fourth vaccine in residential homes across the country in a fast and widespread manner. The staff of the homes are also being vaccinated.

MDA Director General Eli Bin: "The medical response to the latest wave of the Covid pandemic began this morning, with the fourth vaccine project in residential homes for the elderly. MDA crews are vaccinating the senior citizens in order to protect all our grandparents and parents, and to stop the Covid pandemic - and head back into a normal routine."