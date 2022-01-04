On Monday evening, United Hatzalah volunteers from Ashdod drove around the city on one of the organization’s ambulances and distributed warm blankets to the homeless.

The volunteers partnered with Esther Ben Ezra, a staff person at the Ashdod Port Authority as well as numerous other donors in order to make the operation possible. The specially selected warm and comfortable blankets were collected by United Hatzalah volunteers and then distributed via ambulance around the city.

The volunteers drove around the city and whenever they found a homeless person they gave them one of the blankets to help keep them warm throughout the cold and wet winter months.

The operation will continue throughout the next few days and will attempt to reach all of the homeless in the city who are in need of the extra blankets.