A recent Israel-wide survey has found that over half of Israelis (58%) feel that Israel's relations with the Diaspora have been harmed by the current government policy not to allow Diaspora Jews to enter due to Covid.

Over 60% think that Jews living abroad should be allowed to come to Israel during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and that the government should open Israel's doors under humanitarian circumstances and in conjunction with Covid requirements.

Israel’s Former Ambassador to the UN and Chairman of the World Likud, Danny Danon, said: "The results of the survey emphasize that many Israelis are expressing solidarity with Diaspora Jews and think that we need to establish special circumstances for Jews who wish to visit Israel, especially in humanitarian cases. I call on the Minister of Health to urgently implement a plan that will allow Jews to visit Israel, even during the Corona period and under the necessary restrictions, thus preventing further damage to the unique connection Israel has with Diaspora Jewry.”

In addition the survey found that almost 80% of Israelis are concerned about antisemitism globally, with almost three quarters of citizens (73%) believing antisemitism is widespread. Over half (61%) are of the opinion that the problem of antisemitism has only grown stronger over the past 5 years.



The survey, commissioned by the World Likud and conducted by the Shiluv i2r Institute, garnered over 500 responses from citizens throughout the country. When questioned further, Israeli’s responded that the State of Israel is not doing enough for global Jewry to minimize antisemitism and heighten the sense of security for those facing Jew-hatred. Additionally, 70% of Israeli's deem that Jews living abroad are only somewhat or not at all safe living in their current place of residence due to this global issue. The survey clearly indicates that Israelis are worried about the global rise of antisemitism against Jews around the world.

Danon continued: “2021 is a year which has seen a record rise in terms of the manifestations of antisemitism. The ‘Guardian of the Walls’ operation in Gaza in May 2021 and the spread of coronavirus are two of the most prominent explanations as to why antisemitic discourse has intensified on social media more than in the past. Israel can and must do more and as such we must create and implement a clear strategy on both an educational and advocacy level to combat antisemitic hatred.”

Although over 90% of Israelis think that each foreign government should take responsibility for the antisemitism in their country, many also believe that the state of Israel should intervene further to address the issue and stipulate that more is done to ensure the security of world Jewry. Such actions include requesting more from the United Nations and other international organizations (94%) and demanding concrete statements and actions from world leaders in order to try and eradicate antisemitism (94%).