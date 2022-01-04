On Monday morning at around 9:00 a.m., a man in his 80s who was sitting on his front porch on Hazemorah street in Ofakim suffered from a heart attack in his chair. When his family members found him slumped unconscious in his chair, they immediately called emergency services for help.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT, Yakov Hilel Praytet, was situated only three blocks away from the location of the incident and rushed there as fast as possible. He arrived at the street written on his communication device which was provided by the ambulance service, but could not find the exact house of the emergency as seemingly the incorrect address was sent to United Hatzalah’s dispatch. Yakov Hilel went back and forth for around two precious minutes, scanning the area until he found another EMT who showed him where the address was.

Hilel spoke about the location mishap after the incident, saying, “Whenever there is a location mix-up or something of the sort, it can be extremely stressful for me during the time it takes to find it because I know there is someone who needs my help. Especially when a person suffers a heart attack, time is of the essence.”

Together they carried the man inside his home and placed him on the floor to start the resuscitation process.

When the EMTs were performing CPR, United Hatzalah paramedic volunteer Liad Ohana arrived to help. He assisted them by inserting a tracheal tube to ventilate and administering a dose of adrenaline. After around 5 rounds of chest compressions, the man’s pulse suddenly returned.

“I believe in the importance of saving lives whenever I have the chance,” said Yakov Hilel. “I am so happy that I was able to be there this morning and be a part of helping rescue this man. The patient's pulse even returned without a shock from the defibrillator. It was very exhilarating.”