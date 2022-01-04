כוחות הביטחון גוררים ילדים בחומש ישיבת חומש

Israeli security forces on Tuesday demolished a number of unauthorized structures built in an outpost community established on the site of a former Israeli town in northern Samaria.

Residents of living at the Homesh outpost, built near the ruins of the former Israeli town of the same name which was evacuated as part of the 2005 Disengagement Plan, reported Tuesday morning that a large number of police units and IDF forces have been dispatched to the area, demolishing a number of buildings.

In addition, Israeli security forces dismantled the electrical network set up in the outpost to serve the Homesh Yeshiva – an electrical system which had been in place for years, residents said.

Police also removed a number of tents used by supporters who recently took up residence in Homesh in support of the outpost community.

This is the second demolition operation carried out in Homesh since the deadly terror attack near Homesh last month, when Arab terrorists attacked a group of students from the Homesh yeshiva, fatally shooting 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman.