Dr. Orly Greenfeld, medical director of Israel's national program to combat COVID-19 and a family physician with Maccabi Health Services, spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the pandemic.

According to her, the healthcare system has no intention of encouraging mass infection in order to create "herd immunity."

"Herd immunity means enormous infection rates, with seriously ill patients and consequences and complications," Dr. Greenfeld said. "We do not want herd immunity for an illness like this."

She emphasized, "We absolutely have not given up. We are continuing the war against the pandemic, but we are choosing the way we manage the fight. There are a great many people infected, and we all see it. But we don't want everyone to get infected, and the goal is to prevent the spread as much as possible."

Regarding the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19, Dr. Greenfeld told Israel National News, "We see that those who are vaccinated and recovered become infected, but they deteriorate to severe illness much less [often]. We need to prevent the serious illness, and the solution for that is vaccines, including a booster dose, and for those aged 60 and over we have allowed a fourth dose as well."

"The vaccines reduce the risk of developing serious illness. Beyond that, each person needs to take personal responsibility, be careful to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid gatherings as much as possible. We must do everything in order to limit this wave and get through it in one piece."

According to her, the heightened infection rate is also pushing the public to vaccinate more: "We see a significant change. People are coming to get vaccinated, and we also see a rise in the number of people who are getting booster doses, both in the number of children and in the number of adults who are interested in receiving a fourth dose. I hope that more and more people will come."

Dr. Greenfeld also urged that the public not make light of the risks COVID-19 presents to children.

"With children, in most cases the illness is light or asymptomatic. But unlike other viral illnesses, it can leave complications and have an effect for a long time. Even children who did not even know they were ill can develop PIMS, which leads to severe illness and even death. We want to prevent this effect."

Regarding pregnant women, she said, "We have seen that the vaccine does not cause problems during pregnancy or breastfeeding. On the other hand we have seen that the illness itself in a pregnant woman can cause severe illness, hospitalization, preterm birth, and we want to avoid that. The recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women is supported by recommendations of gynecologists' associations around the world and in Israel as well."