The Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet said on Monday it fully supports the political moves of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in the international arena to establish legitimate Palestinian national rights, including the right to self-determination, the establishment of an independent state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital and the “right of return of refugees”.

In a statement issued at the end of its weekly meeting in Ramallah, the PA cabinet called on friendly states to convene an international peace conference to break the stalemate in the peace process and create a political path that would save the two-state solution from Israel's attempts to eliminate it through “settlement” and lead to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which denies “the legitimacy of the settlements in the territories occupied in 1967.”

In addition, the PA cabinet has sent urgent letters to international organizations to pressure Israel to immediately release security prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on hunger strike for 140 days, while saying the Israeli government bears full responsibility for his life.