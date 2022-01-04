A senior Palestinian Arab official in the Gaza Strip reported that a senior-level meeting was held on Monday between representatives of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations which focused on the consequences of the hunger strike of terrorist prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on hunger for 140 days and whose life is in immediate danger.

In a conversation with Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV channel, the senior Palestinian Arab official said that representatives of the senior political and military echelons attended the meeting, but he refrained from giving details about the results of the meeting.

Senior Hamas and Islamic Jihad figures have warned in the past week of a harsh military response against Israel if Abu Hawash were to die as a result of his hunger strike.

In recent days, a series of terrorist attacks have been carried out from the Gaza Strip, which included the firing of two rockets in the direction of Tel Aviv and firing directly at Israeli communities. These attacks were presented as a message about the seriousness of Palestinian terrorist organizations in responding harshly if Abu Hawash were to die.

Jailed terrorists have several times in the past used the method of hunger strikes in order to pressure Israel to release them or improve the conditions of their imprisonment.

Israel has in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.