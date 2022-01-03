New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as part of a probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices, Fox News reported.

The subpoenas requested testimony from Ivanka and Donald Jr. as well as documents "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization, or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent thereto," according to a court brief released to the public on Monday.

The document was filed with New York’s Supreme Court, and signed by lawyers representing the Trump family members involved. It states that the Trumps have two weeks to respond.

James, who is a Democrat, has for two years investigated whether Trump’s family business was not honest with banks and tax agents about the real value of the firm’s assets. The probe seeks to discover if the values were inflated to receive more favourable loan guarantees, or to save on taxes.

In December, it was reported that James was seeking to get the former president to testify. But the Monday release of the court document was the first public indication that the probe investigation was also attempting to get additional information from Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was already questioned by the attorney general’s office in October 2020.

In December, Trump sued James, attempting to get the investigation quashed.