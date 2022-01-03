Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, members of the Knesset and Yamina ministers underwent antigen tests at the entrance to the Yamina faction meeting today in Knesset.

When the result arrived, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked pulled a prank on the other members that she was positive, and immediately made it clear that she was joking.

Channel 13 News reported that the prime minister took the prank one step further, took Shaked's test into his own hands, looked and said to Shaked - 'You're really positive, there's a line near the c, it's contagious." Bennett soon admitted that he was joking.