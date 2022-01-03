Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the government ahead of the approval of the "Electricity Law" that will allow illegal homes in the Arab sector to be connected to the electricity grid.

Netanyahu said that "last week the first Israeli-Palestinian government of Bennett and the Muslims approved the reunification of 10,000 Palestinians. Today they add to the crime and approve the 'Electricity Law' which allows electricity for tens of thousands of illegal buildings without a building permit.

''They are selling the Negev, the Galilee and the Triangle, After these illegal homes tens of thousands more will follow. In doing so, they are giving weight to the "Palestinian right of return" vision.

Netanyahu accused: "Bennett, Sa'ar, Lapid and Gantz - you know exactly what you are doing. You are selling the country to the Islamic movement for your political survival. Shame on you."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Knesset committee, MK Nir Orbach, refuses to shorten the procedures for discussing the Electricity Law, which is due to go up for a second and third reading today, unless the issue of connecting electricity to the young settlement also advances. The discussion of the law should last 90 hours.

The Young Settlement Forum responded: "We want to strengthen the chairman of the Knesset Committee, MK Nir Orbach, who acceded to our request: the electricity connection for the United Arab List voters only after connecting electricity to the young settlement. This is how injustice is rectified."

"The wording of the order for the general to sign the law and allow electricity for the young settlement is ready and there is no reason to delay it even for a minute. We call on MK Orbach to withstand the pressure and other members of Yamina and New Hope to join this just and humanitarian demand."

The heads of the Israel Lobby, MK Yoav Kisch and MK Orit Strock, said, "We are strengthening the hands of the lobby's member, MK Nir Orbach, 'making strides' is not enough, the connection of electricity must be ensured. "

"We reiterate our call on Nir Orbach, and the other members of the coalition lobby, to vote in favor of the reservations we have raised, thus enabling the young settlement to be connected immediately to electricity, they added.

The chairman of the Child Rights Committee, MK Michal Shir, also addressed the issue and said that "the 12,000 children of the young settlement have rights and obligations, the right to matriculate and serve in the army, to be good citizens, and an obligation to pay taxes."

"The non-regulation of living conditions and infrastructure in the localities constitutes the abandonment of the residents and the 12,000 children living in the localities. This child is a child - no matter his area of ​​residence or origin. The state must ensure adequate living conditions," Shir added.

MK Walid Taha expressed his anger at the move to coalition chairman MK Idit Silman and even said that the United Arab List would delay other coalition laws in response. Silman replied that she would talk to Orbach on the issue.