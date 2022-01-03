A Jewish man was attacked by two assailants on Sunday night in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, resulting in minor injuries, Hamodia reported.

The assault took place at approximately 10:30 p.m. when the 26-year old Jewish man was walking down Bartlett Street and was accosted by two men.

The assailants, who the victim did not know, pushed him to the ground, hit him on the head and attacked him with objects.

After the two men fled the scene, Shomrim were called by the victim. Shomrim called Hatzolah and the NYPD.

The Jewish man ended up with deep cuts to his knees and the back of his head. He was treated on-scene by Hatzolah.

According to Hatzolah, the man received eight stitches for his head wound.