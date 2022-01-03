In wake of Covid, Keren Peles and Ziv Koren collaborated together to create the song Yamim Acherim" (Other Days) with photos from our day-to-day lives. This song captures the absurd situation of isolation even within the hospitals, and those that despite it all went into the corona wards to bring food and joy to the patients.

This song, capturing the nostalgia for better days, made it onto the Spotify Playlist of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reports Channel 12 News.

Blinken shared his playlist for 2021 whilst in Ashdod, and there in 34th place was the song "Yamim Acherim" (Other Days), by Keren Peles, Channel 12 News reported.

Keren Peres shares her reaction on Instagram: I am filled with so much gratitude. I was so grateful after I heard the news. I am excited and moved."