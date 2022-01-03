The British government has paid tribute to Holocaust survivor Freda Wineman, who passed away at the age of 98.

Wineman, who was born in France and survived Auschwitz, was active for decades in Holocaust education and well known in the UK for her dedication to sharing her testimony so firsthand accounts of what took place in the Holocaust would not be lost to time.

Tributes were made in her honor by the Holocaust Educational Trust and British Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“So very sad. I was privileged to meet her. May her memory be a blessing,” Javid said on Twitter.

The Holocaust Educational Trust said in a statement: “The Holocaust Educational Trust is deeply saddened to hear of the death of our dear friend Freda Wineman BEM at the age of 98. May her memory be a blessing.”

Karen Pollock, the CEO of the Holocaust Education Trust, added: “Freda Wineman was a very special woman who touched all of our hearts.”

Noting that Wineman survived being deported to Drancy, Auschwitz, Bergen-Belsen, Raguhn (a satellite of Buchenwald) and Terezin, Pollock remarked that Wineman “survived unimaginable horrors, yet dedicated decades to sharing her testimony so that future generations would know what happened during the Holocaust.”

In 2019, Wineman was awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for her work in UK Holocaust education.

“Freda was softly spoken and exuded warmth and charm, but also demonstrated remarkable determination and strength,” Pollock said. “We are really going to miss Freda and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the many who loved her.”