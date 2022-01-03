The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the administration of third doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children over the age of 12.

The ruling will allow children under the age of 16 to receive the third doses of the vaccines.

In addition, the FDA authorized the administration of booster shots to children between the ages of 5-11 who are immunocompromised.

The Biden Administration has pushed for more people to get vaccinated and to receive the booster shots in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, a new strain of the coronavirus which is much more contagious than previous strains.