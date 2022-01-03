A representative of the Jewish community in Iran condemned the targeted killing of an Iranian general two years ago, and offered his condolences to the general’s family.

Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, a representative of the Iranian Jewish community in Iran’s parliament, released a statement to Iranian reporters on the second anniversary of Qassem Soleimani’s death in an American drone strike.

Najafabadi wrote that the Jewish community in Iran lamented Soleimani’s killing, and offers its condolences to Soleimani’s family.

Najafabadi lauded Soleimani as an “officer of peace and security, the symbol of honor, zealousness, the opposite of arrogance, and a symbol of the defense of the weak and the homeland.”

“Soleimani was without a doubt one of the most pioneers of the pure essence of the Islamic Revolution, who was for eight years dedicated to the holy defense [of Iran], and always carried out his orders with the goal of peace, stability, and security both on the regional and international level.”

The slain Quds Force general, Najafabadi continued, “defended the rights of God-fearing people of different faiths.”

“In the name of the Jewish community in Iran, I offer my condolences to the supreme leader, to his family, and to the people of Iran.”