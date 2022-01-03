Rabbi Meir Mazuz, dean of the Kisei Rahamhim yeshiva, on Monday morning joined the call of haredi rabbis not to cooperate with the new kosher supervision reform, and not to rely on any rabbi who grants kosher certification to a restaurant outside his city.

In a letter, Rabbi Mazuz wrote, "In this period the sins are great, unfortunately....we are witness to an horrific attempt to harm the [Chief] Rabbinate."

"These steps...will certainly lead to severe harm to the kosher supervision and to conversions, and to other areas."

He continued, "Therefore, certainly one should not take part in these changes and reforms, and it is clear that a rabbi must not provide kosher [supervision] in an area which is not his residence, without an instruction permitting it, and G-d forbid lend a hand to those who destroy Judaism."

"I therefore join the decision of the sages of the generation, that anyone who goes against this ruling - his kosher supervision should be banned in every place."

In the past month, Rabbi Mazuz has not been well, and was even hospitalized due to his weakness. As a result, he has been absent from his weekly Saturday night Torah class.