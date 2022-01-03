Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
A fire broke out in an apartment building in western Jerusalem Monday morning.
The fire was reported in a 12-story building in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of the capital. Three firefighting units were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and evacuate residents.
Firefighters used a construction crane at the scene to aid them in efforts to battle the fire.
Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a room, added to one of the apartment units, which was used as a makeshift computer lab.
There are no reports of injuries or residents trapped in the building.