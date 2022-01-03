A fire broke out in an apartment building in western Jerusalem Monday morning.

The fire was reported in a 12-story building in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of the capital. Three firefighting units were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and evacuate residents.

Firefighters used a construction crane at the scene to aid them in efforts to battle the fire.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a room, added to one of the apartment units, which was used as a makeshift computer lab.

There are no reports of injuries or residents trapped in the building.