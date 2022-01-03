On Wed. Dec. 29, 2021, Magen David Adom (MDA) and Zichron Menachem held a "double donation day" throughout Israel.

The public and MDA team members arrived to donate, according to their decision, hair for cancer patients or to donate blood at MDA bloodmobiles. At the end of this special donation day, 144 hair braids had been collected, designated for natural high-quality hair wigs for cancer patients, together with 194 units of blood.

The "double donation day" is a joint venture of Magen David Adom and Zichron Menachem, conducted in multiple locations across the country, including: Ashdod, Be'er Sheva, Jerusalem, Maghar, the Jordan Valley, Kiryat Motzkin, and Kiryat Ono.

The project was initiated by Paramedic Yonat Daskal, a paramedic in the MDA Operations Division in charge of the Wish Ambulance project.

Daskal, who also donated hair, said: "This donation day ended with great excitement and with a remarkable outcome: 144 hair braids and 194 blood units donated all over the country. We have met mothers that came with their daughters, men that donated, MDA employees that brought their family members – and the Israeli people, who time after time open their hearts, acting for the wellbeing of society."

"I felt happy when they cut my hair – I knew that it is a meaningful donation. The overall operation was so special and exciting; the deployment of MDA team members was overwhelming. I am grateful to the barbers that volunteered and arrived in order to cut the hair, and to Zichron Menachem, our partners, for a well-conducted operation - all for assistance to cancer patients."

Shlomit Oz, in charge of "Hair Activities" at Zichron Menachem, said: "At Zichron Menachem we provide natural, professional hair wigs to cancer patients, free of charge - thanks to hair braid donations provided during activities like the 'double donation day.' Together with MDA we went out with this heartwarming, successful project. The response of the donors was amazing all over the country - we met generations of family members volunteering to assist cancer patients. We are extremely grateful. A big gratitude to the MDA family and to Yonat, for carrying out a blessed, so successful initiative."

Eli Bin, MDA Director General, added: "We met during the day the human spirit of MDA people, that makes it so unique and special at the time of common need and assisting fellow women and men. I thank Zichron Menachem, the many barbers for their response and for their work, and the many donors that handed out a helping hand to patients."